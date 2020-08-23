GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – While fire activity remains somewhat minor at the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County, officials warn Coloradans to not let their guard down. They say piles of dead trees and dry fuel could easily make matters worse if given the opportunity.
“The remote location and rugged terrain of the fire contribute to the complexity of accessing locations for containment,” officials stated on Sunday.
The fire grew to 10,813 acres and remains 3% contained.
Crew expect to further secure lines on the western and southwestern edges. More than 260 people are helping fight the fire.
The fire is human-caused, and law enforcement want pictures or video from anyone in the Williams Fork area on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.
Officials hope to contain the fire by Oct. 31.