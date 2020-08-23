CBSN DenverWatch Now

DENVER (CBS4) – A family that just moved to Colorado from New York found their stolen belongings after days of searching. CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh introduced you Nathan Farber and his family last week.

(credit: CBS)

They parked their moving truck in an alley and came to find their precious family heirlooms were stolen.

Farber says most, if not everything was recovered. A box of their belongings was found sitting next to a homeless camp in Denver.

It’s not clear who stole the belongings.

  1. Nick says:
    August 23, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    This is why no one wants HOMELESS in their neighborhood. They will steal you blind

