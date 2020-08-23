Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A family that just moved to Colorado from New York found their stolen belongings after days of searching. CBS4’s Jacqueline Quynh introduced you Nathan Farber and his family last week.
They parked their moving truck in an alley and came to find their precious family heirlooms were stolen.
Farber says most, if not everything was recovered. A box of their belongings was found sitting next to a homeless camp in Denver.
It’s not clear who stole the belongings.
This is why no one wants HOMELESS in their neighborhood. They will steal you blind