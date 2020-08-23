Avs Fall To Stars, 5-3, In Game 1 Of Round 2The top line for the Dallas Stars finally came to life, stepping up after a quick turnaround for an impressive start in round two of the Western Conference playoffs.

'Rooting From My Couch': Broncos Super Fan Will Miss First Home Game In 11 YearsWhile it didn’t come as a surprise, about 70,000 Broncos fans got the news they didn’t want Friday morning when the team announced no fans would be in the stadium for the team’s season opening home game on Sept. 14.

37-Point Loss To Utah Ties 3rd Worst In Nuggets Playoff HistoryThe 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver's playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

No Fans Allowed At Broncos Season Opener Vs. TitansThe Denver Broncos will play their season opener against the Tennessee Titans without any fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

Everything Is On The Line For Broncos Tackle Garett Bolles In 2020"I know this is a very important season not just for me, but for my family. This organization is counting on me to be the best version of myself," Garett Bolles said.

World Cup Ski Circuit Skipping Colorado, Mikaela Shiffrin Won't Have Home Snow AdvantageThe road to another World Cup overall title will include no sort of home-snow advantage for Mikaela Shiffrin.