EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced some pre-evacuation notices for residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire were lifted on Sunday. The notices include areas of Sweetwater Road, Dotsero and Lower Colorado River Road.
Officials say continued progress helped lift those notices, but urged everyone to remain vigilant and careful.
“We can’t let our guard down with how tinderbox dry the conditions are in our county,” said Sheriff Van Beek.
Crews completely contained the eastern flank of the fire — from Coffee Pot to Bair Ranch to Interstate 70. The fire grew to 30,362 acres from Saturday.
The fire is 30% contained.