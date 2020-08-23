GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – More people have been added to help fight the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction. The fire grew to 129,715 acres, and remains the second largest fire in Colorado’s history; the biggest fire is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres.
The fire is 19% contained, and 952 people are at the scene. Officials say night shifts are fully staffed and operations overnight are substantial.
On Saturday, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing for more resources to fight the fire.
RELATED: Gov. Polis Activates Colorado National Guard To Assist With Wildfires
Lightning sparked the fire on July 31. No structures have been lost.
Evacuations remain for residents on 4A Ridge Road, Salt Wash, King Road, Clear Creek Road, Carr Creek Road, Kimball Creek Road. Residents west of CO-139 to the Utah border are under pre-evacuation orders.
RELATED: Adorable ‘Thank You’ Letter Helps Firefighters At Colorado Wildfires