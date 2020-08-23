DENVER (CBS4) – Thick smoke from wildfires covered a large part of Colorado again Sunday with an air quality alert in effect for most of the state. Along the Front Range additional pollutants filled the air, including ozone.
Here’s the view from horsetooth at about 10 this morning pic.twitter.com/ppp3WJ4gqN
— CollinSheridan (@Cj3101) August 23, 2020
The air was particularly bad in Fort Collins with an AQI Index of 190 as of 11 am, according to the AirNow.gov website. That ranks near the top end of the unhealthy category. Air is considered to be very unhealthy when the AQI hits 201 or higher.
A map produced late Sunday morning from air quality data compiled by AirNow.gov showed the worst air quality in Colorado around Larimer County. Thick smoke associated with the Cameron Peak Fire was mixing with additional pollutants and smoke from other western wildfires. It is advised to stay inside and avoid outdoor exposure if at all possible, especially if you have a compromised immune system or sensitive respiratory system.