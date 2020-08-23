DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District announced e-learning for elementary and middle school students will be moved back another week. The same postponement was announced for high school students last week.
Families that signed up for the remote learning program will now start on Aug. 31.
Officials say the decision came “due to many staff members not having timely access to our digital content.” Specifically, the district is using a program called Edgenuity in which teachers have login credentials for teaching.
Some teachers do not have those credentials, yet. The district has hired more teachers in order to keep class sizes small.
The district’s hybrid learning program is still scheduled to start Aug. 24.
It is not clear how or if e-learning students will make up any work during the extra week of preparation.