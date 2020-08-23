DENVER (CBS4) – The forecast for the week ahead contains some good news and bad news for our drought-stricken state. Let’s start with the good because we need a glimmer of hope when it comes to the weather.
There is still potential for a slight cooling trend to arrive in Colorado later this week with temperatures closer to normal for the upcoming weekend. In Denver that means a high in the mid to upper 80s. We should also see a slightly better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday.
But until the cooler air gets here we have several more days with record-level heat, little to no rain and a lot of smoke from area wildfires. Much of the state remains under an air quality alert for high levels of wildfire smoke. In addition to the smoke other pollutants are present along the I-25 urban corridor including ozone.
Today’s record high for Denver is 98 degrees and we have a good chance to hit that. It will be the 63rd day in Denver this season with an afternoon high at or above 90 degrees.