LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to fight a new fire between Highway 14 and Rist Canyon Road near Ted’s Place on Saturday. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the Lewstone Fire is about 3 1/2 miles west of U.S. 287.
Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents north of the Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of the Davis Ranch Road.
Evacuees are asked to go to Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W. County Road 54G in Laporte.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a new wildfire just north of the Rist Canyon Road (County Road 52E) and Pine Acres Way, called the Lewstone Fire. Fire officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for https://t.co/3xv9HMZfye
— LETA (@LETA_911) August 22, 2020
Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center says aircraft, including two large air tankers, were deployed to help crews on the ground.
Satellite imagery shows a new fire hotspot between Poudre Park and Teds Place. #Cowx #cofire pic.twitter.com/Rj9rDyrNal
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 22, 2020
This fire is about 30 acres in size and 75 miles east of the Cameron Peak Fire.