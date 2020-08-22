CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Larimer County News, Larimer County Sheriff, Lewstone Fire, Wildfire Smoke

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to fight a new fire between Highway 14 and Rist Canyon Road near Ted’s Place on Saturday. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the Lewstone Fire is about 3 1/2 miles west of U.S. 287.

Lewstone Fire (credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents north of the Rist Canyon Road, west of Whale Rock Road and east of the Davis Ranch Road.

Evacuees are asked to go to Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W. County Road 54G in Laporte.

Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center says aircraft, including two large air tankers, were deployed to help crews on the ground.

This fire is about 30 acres in size and 75 miles east of the Cameron Peak Fire.

 

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply