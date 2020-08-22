DENVER (CBS4) – A 21-year-old Denver woman was remembered during a memorial at a park in the Ballpark neighborhood on Friday. Isabella Thallas was shot and killed while walking her dog with her boyfriend.
Friends and family gathered at the park near 17th Street and Park Avenue to dedicate a bench in her honor.
It sits near a wall which features of mural of Isabella. On the bench, a plaque reads, “Forever beside you, never forgotten, we love you to the moon and back.”
Several first responders joined the family for the dedication.
Isabella’s mother hopes the park will eventually be named Bella Joy Gardens.
“This is her home. I’m hoping it’ll be named Bella Joy Gardens. There’s nurture in nature. We always had plants around the house, and Isabella was starting to garden with her boyfriend Darian,“ explained Ana, Isabella’s mother.