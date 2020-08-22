DENVER (CBS4) – It will be another hot and hazy day around Colorado with very little in the way of afternoon showers and storms. The stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been parked over us for days will stick around into the upcoming week.

Air quality alerts continue into this afternoon because of the wildfire smoke being so dense. Smoke is coming not only from our local fires but also from the blazes in California. Along the Front Range we also have ozone pollution mixed in with the smoke.

Nationally we are watching what will happen along the Gulf Coast as two tropical systems threaten to hit the region at the same time. Tropical Storm Marco is near Cancun and Tropical Storm Laura is near Cuba as of this post.

Today will make Day 62 in Denver with highs in the 90s. It will claim a new second place position on the list of all time 90 degree days in a season.

The extended forecast has more of the same in store for the next 5 days. Starting next Thursday and Friday we think a slight shift in the upper air pattern may allow some slightly cooler air to filter into the state, along with a little bit better chance for afternoon showers and storms.