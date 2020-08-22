CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Two separate rallies are planned for Saturday to support the United States Postal Service; one in Denver at 9:45 a.m. and another in Lakewood at 11 a.m. The protests are in response to actions taken against the postal service due to reported declining revenue.

Mail handlers rallied outside the post office on Marion Street near 16th Avenue in Denver. Organizers say numerous mail sorting machines were dismantled at various post offices across the country, and post boxes were removed in Colorado.

They say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy delayed mail and “denigrated our collective bargaining standard.” Earlier this week, Colorado Democrats denounced efforts to hamper mail-in voting in the upcoming November election.

Mail-in voting is expected to play a significant role in the election as coronavirus-prevention efforts continue to ask Americans stay six feet apart.

President Donald Trump has said mail-in voting has a history of fraud, but says he doesn’t want to slow down the mail.

The second rally will be at the Federal Center Post Office Branch on West Alameda Avenue in Lakewood. It is one of several events organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights and MoveOn.

