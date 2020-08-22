Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A man suspected to trying to kidnap a child in Fort Collins was arrested in Loveland early Saturday morning. Fort Collins police say Loveland police found the suspect’s vehicle near 8th Street and Railroad Avenue.
Fort Collins police say 40-year-old Christopher Webb tried to lure the child into his van on Thursday before a neighbor intervened. Officers say Webb drove away.
Webb was arrested early Sunday morning and booked into the Larimer County Detention center. He faces a charge of enticement of a child.
Webb’s criminal background includes a misdemeanor drug arrest in Lincoln County in 2000, a DUI in Larimer County in 2004 and a misdemeanor trespassing and assault charge in Larimer County in 2014.
Euthanize him