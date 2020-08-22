LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at the Cameron Peak Fire, burning northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park, expect another day of increased fire activity on Saturday. The fire grew to 17,246 acres, up from 16,602 reported on Friday.
The fire is not contained.
Crews say activity could increase at the north end of the fire in Laramie River valley and the Rawah Wilderness. Hand crews are working on a containment line between Laramie River Road and the Crystal Lakes area, work which could last a week.
On Friday, the fire advanced in the Peterson Lake area prompting new evacuations along Pingree Park road. Officials say the fire did not expand as far as they expected.
The fire was sparked by human activity, and law enforcement are asking the public to share any pictures or videos from the area on the day it started, Aug. 13.
No homes or structures have been burned, nor have firefighters been injured. Colorado Highway 14 remains closed between Kelly Flats to Gould.
