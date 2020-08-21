Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of students and staff members at a middle school in Windsor must quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Learning will happen off campus until Sept. 10 for those students and teachers.
The school announced that 11 staff members and 37 students at Windsor Middle School have been identified as “close contacts” of the student who tested positive, and must begin remote learning until at least September 10th.
