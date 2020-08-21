PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy was seriously injured Thursday while responding to a call near Antero Reservoir after a crash that may have been deliberately caused by the person the deputy was en route to contact.
A 46-year-old man driving a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the deputy’s cruiser head-on. The 46-year-old was unrestrained and suffered serious injuries as well.
The man and the deputy were flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in separate medical helicopters.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident. In a press release Friday, CSP stated its investigators view the wreck as the result of an intentional act.
A domestic violence incident was reported to Park County’s dispatch center at 4:34 p.m., allegedly occurring on Highway 24 near the reservoir, according to CSP’s description of the events leading up to the collision.
The deputy was driving westbound on Highway 24 toward that location when the eastbound Tahoe swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the PCSO vehicle.
The use of drugs and alcohol on the part of the Tahoe driver are thought to be contributing factors in the crash, per CSP. Excessive vehicle speed is another factor that investigators are considering.
A Park County spokesperson said the deputy was not being identified at this time since family members still need to be contacted.
The deputy was wearing a seat belt.
The Fairplay Police Department has assumed control of the investigation into the initial domestic violence incident.