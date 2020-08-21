LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet visited Loveland on Friday, visiting the sculpting studio of artist Jane DeDecker. The Democrat wanted to see the progress being made on her “Every Word We Utter” sculpture.

The sculpture celebrates the pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriot Stanton Blatch, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells.

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which prohibited women from being denied the right to vote.

“It was incredible to visit Jane’s studio and see firsthand the progress she is making on Every Word We Utter. I see the suffragists as founders in exactly the same way as any of the men who wrote the Constitution––they challenged Americans to make our country what it ought to be,” said Bennet in a statement. “Their bravery and persistence are why our country ratified the 19th Amendment 100 years ago, affirming women the right to vote. I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate their trailblazing work than with the first outdoor monument in their honor. I’ve introduced legislation to place the Every Word We Utter sculpture in our nation’s capital to inspire young women, like my three daughters, to take action, make their voices heard, and continue to strive for a more democratic nation where every American is able to exercise their right to vote.”

“We need to build monuments and memorials that tell equitable, collaborative, and the complex stories of our shared American experience that inspire. The sacrifices that the suffragists made in securing the right to vote for women cannot be forgotten or wasted. It is time for a women’s monument in our nation’s capital to be placed in a prominent location equal to the preeminent, historical, and lasting significance that the women’s participation in our democracy has had on the United States of America. As we celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment we must remind ourselves that many women from all parts of the country, independent of race or economic status, fought for the right to vote but, not all these women who fought were able to vote in the 1920 election. It is so important that we remember the history of these great women and honor their efforts by voting in 2020 election,” said Jane DeDecker, sculptor of Every Word We Utter, in a statement.

The Senate has introduced legislation to have the sculpture become a monument in Washington, DC. Pres. Donald Trump has said that he will sign it once it crosses his desk.