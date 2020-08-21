LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a missing Larimer County Department of Natural Resources ranger was found early Friday morning. A search had been happening all night at Horsetooth Reservoir.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office communications center took a call at 9:18 p.m. Thursday that a ranger was missing after a strong wind event on Horsetooth Reservoir. The ranger’s boat was found on the water, but the ranger was missing.
Authorities immediately launched a massive search. Several agencies were involved, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado State Patrol, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, the Denver Police Department helicopter, and others.
Friday morning around 3:30 a.m., the ranger’s body was recovered from the water.
No identity has been released yet. The Larimer County Coroner will release the identity.
The ranger disappeared while responding to a search for a missing boater. There is no update on the original search, or whether it was related to the boat parade organized by supporters of Pres. Donald Trump that took place at the reservoir Thursday afternoon.
