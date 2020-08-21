Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been sentenced to spend 74 years in prison after being convicted in a series of robberies in Colorado Springs in 2018. Police say 42-year-old Joshua Youngblood robbed nine businesses in the city in eight months.
The businesses that were robbed included fast food restaurants, grocery stores, a Walgreens pharmacy, and the Staybridge Suites hotel, where Youngblood pointed a handgun at victims and got away with cash and controlled narcotics.
Youngblood was arrested on Aug. 18, 2018 and police say he had a handgun and robbery notes in his possession.