PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 82 over Independence Pass was closed for several hours Friday after a vehicle went off the side of the road and fell 400-500 feet. Two people were stuck inside the vehicle and weren’t discovered until after 11 a.m. Friday.
The Colorado State Patrol said that both people sustained serious injuries in the fall. One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital and another by ambulance.
Independence Pass was closed between Tagert Lake Road and U.S. 24 due to the crash. The pass reopened by 3:30 p.m. Friday.