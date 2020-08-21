GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon was estimated at nearly 30,000 acres on Friday. The growth for the fire that started on Aug. 10 was only estimated at a little more than 200 acres more than Thursday night.
So far, the fire has burned 29,992 acres and is 11% contained. More than 820 firefighters are assigned to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The hope is to have it contained by Sept. 1.
RELATED: Grizzly Creek Fire: ‘Days Not Weeks’ To Reopen I-70 In Glenwood Canyon
All lanes and both directions of Interstate 70 remain closed from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum, or mile marker 116-140.
RELATED: Grizzly Creek Fire: New Photos Show A Sliver Of The Damage Done To I-70 In Glenwood Canyon
The Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10 believed to be human-caused by sparks from a popping tire, dragging chains or a rim along I-70.