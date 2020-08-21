Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley investigated a shooting on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 700 block of 12th Street.
Officers said it was an active investigation and that there is no threat to the community.
What happened leading up to the shooting and who was involved has not been released.
— Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) August 22, 2020