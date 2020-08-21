Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman have died after a shooting in Aurora Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the Willowick apartments on East Jewell Avenue near South Havana Street.
Both were transported to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
A weapon was found at the scene and police do not believe that there are any outstanding suspects.
The identity of the male and female will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after and their families have been notified.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to call our Homicide Unit at 303.739.6077 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.