DENVER (CBS4) – Good morning and Happy Friday! Get ready for another hot afternoon with today’s high approaching the daily record in Denver. In fact we will be close to a daily record for the next 6 afternoons in the Mile High City!
The past few afternoons brought a handful of scattered showers and storms to the state which offered a little relief from the heat. And while we could see a few stray showers over the next few days most of us will simply be hot and dry.
Our air quality will continue to be on the poor side due to all of the wildfire smoke. In fact smoke from the California wildfires will soon mix in with smoke from local fires. In Denver and along the I-25 urban corridor we also have high levels of ozone gas near the surface. All of this has prompted the continuation of an air quality alert for several Colorado counties.
The weekend ahead will feature more of the same as a big ridge of high pressure continues to control the weather pattern. Next week will feature more of the same until Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when we think we will finally see some cooler weather and a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms coming back into the forecast.