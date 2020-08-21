DENVER (CBS4)– Two people were injured when their vehicle crashed into a building on Friday evening. It happened in the 4300 block of Ceylon Court.
Firefighters rushed to the building after the vehicle crashed into it. The two people inside were injured but the extent of injuries is unknown.
#DenverFire crews responded to an auto into a building at 4315 Ceylon Ct. Two individuals in the vehicle were injured in the crash, but the extent of injuries is unknown. Luckily no one else was hurt. Special Operations crews are making the home safe. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/YJSwUWmUZG
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 22, 2020
No one inside the building was hurt. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
#DPD Officers on scene in the 4300 N Ceylon Ct. the driver of a vehicle crashed into a house. Road closures in the area. Unknown injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/9e7q68MQAj
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2020
Crews stayed on scene to make sure the building is structurally sound.