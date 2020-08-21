CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Two people were injured when their vehicle crashed into a building on Friday evening. It happened in the 4300 block of Ceylon Court.

(credit: Denver Fire)

Firefighters rushed to the building after the vehicle crashed into it. The two people inside were injured but the extent of injuries is unknown.

No one inside the building was hurt. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

Crews stayed on scene to make sure the building is structurally sound.

