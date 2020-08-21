BREAKING NEWSWestminster elementary school teacher has COVID-19; some students move to remote learning
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — Some AMC Theatres reopened in the Denver are Thursday night, and Friday, Cinemark its doors at four local theaters. All locations will reopen with enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures.

(credit: Cinemark Theaters)

Cinemark has theaters in Aurora, Boulder, Greeley and Lakewood.

It’s starting with a phased reopening and promising new content on the big screen. You can also see “comeback classics” for $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

Cinemark is also offering private watch parties. Up to 20 guests can book an entire theater to themselves for $99.

Select tickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com.

