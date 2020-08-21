Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Some AMC Theatres reopened in the Denver are Thursday night, and Friday, Cinemark its doors at four local theaters. All locations will reopen with enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures.
Cinemark has theaters in Aurora, Boulder, Greeley and Lakewood.
It’s starting with a phased reopening and promising new content on the big screen. You can also see “comeback classics” for $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
Cinemark is also offering private watch parties. Up to 20 guests can book an entire theater to themselves for $99.
Select tickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com.