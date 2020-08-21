Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a weekend filled with smoke and haze in the sky as a large plume of wildfire smoke from California moves into Colorado. It will mix with the smoke from our own fires currently burning in the northwest part of the state.
A lot of the smoke from California will stay elevated but some of it could mix down to the ground. In addition to seeing the smoke it may also be smelled at times this weekend.
Several Colorado counties remain under an alert for poor air quality due to wildfire smoke. In Denver and along the Front Range we have a double whammy with high levels of ozone gas near the surface adding to the air quality concern.