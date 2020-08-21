CBSN DenverWatch Now
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Williams Fork Fire near Granby has grown by several hundred acres, according to the new report released Friday. It is now estimated at 10,288 acres and is just 3% contained.

The Williams Fork Fire taken on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (credit: Sarah Wieck) (credit: Sarah Wieck)

“A couple days ago, we were able to get our first containment up on the board and that’s important because we’re protecting a lot of communities around here,” Robyn Broyles, Public Information Officer for the Williams Fork fire, said Thursday.

As Broyles predicted, the winds picked up significantly Thursday afternoon but fire growth was minimal, especially compared to what firefighters were up against Wednesday. Broyles said the fire grew 2,000 acres on Wednesday.

The Williams Fork Fire taken from Ute Pass facing east on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (credit: Sarah Wieck)

Officials know the fire was human caused, the details of how it started are still under investigation.

