DENVER (CBS4) — Bars and restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Officials announced the change during a webinar with the Colorado Restaurant Association Friday. The 10 p.m. Last Call Order issued by Gov. Jared Polis was set to expire Friday at midnight. The governor is expected to confirm the announcement at a news conference at noon.
“There’s been a lot of discussion and questions about what’s going on with the last call order and I’m happy to confirm that that 10pm last call order is going to be bumped by one hour to 11pm,” Kacey Wulff, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response, Recovery and Resiliency, said during a webinar with the CRA.
In July, Gov. Polis ordered restaurants to stop serving at 10 p.m., hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus among people in their 20s. Polis said that other states that allowed bars to fully reopen ended up having to close them — along with other businesses.
One local restaurant owner spoke out about the possibility of closing tabs while the Colorado Avalanche may be in the middle of playoff games.
“Avalanche fans, just as I feared (sort of). If true that [Gov. Polis] is amending Last Call Order to only 11 pm, it will still impact 8:30 Playoff Starts which last past 11 pm when games go into OT! What’s going to really suck is closing out tabs before 11 and game still on,” Chris Fuselier tweeted Friday morning.
“The move to an 11 pm Last Call Order instead of Midnight is still hurtful to fans!” Fuselier tweeted. “Remember, restaurants are mandated that patrons be seated at tables + there’s no congregating at bar. Then, why can’t we enjoy a game w/drinks until it’s conclusion w/out being rushed?”
Fuselier owns the Blake Street Tavern.
