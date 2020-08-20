BREAKING NEWSCastle Rock Man Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case
FRASER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County has grown to 9,457 acres, fueled by strong winds, low humidity and dead timber. It remains 3% contained as of Thursday morning.

The Williams Fork Fire on Aug. 20, 2020 (credit: InciWeb)

Although the fire grew more than 2,700 acres from Wednesday, the fire did not grow toward Fraser and Winter Park overnight. Fre crews say a series of rocky alpine ridges and peaks lie between the fire and the Fraser Valley.

The fire is human-caused and is burning about 15 miles southwest of Fraser.

A view of the Williams Fork Fire from Lake Dillon

(credit: CBS)

There are no evacuation orders for the area. The U.S. Forest Service put in a large closure area west of Winter Park and Fraser that includes roads, trails and campgrounds. Please visit www.fs.udsa.gov/arp for details.

