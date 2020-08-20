Comments
FRASER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County has grown to 9,457 acres, fueled by strong winds, low humidity and dead timber. It remains 3% contained as of Thursday morning.
Although the fire grew more than 2,700 acres from Wednesday, the fire did not grow toward Fraser and Winter Park overnight. Fre crews say a series of rocky alpine ridges and peaks lie between the fire and the Fraser Valley.
The fire is human-caused and is burning about 15 miles southwest of Fraser.
There are no evacuation orders for the area. The U.S. Forest Service put in a large closure area west of Winter Park and Fraser that includes roads, trails and campgrounds. Please visit www.fs.udsa.gov/arp for details.