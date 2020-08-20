BREAKING NEWSCastle Rock Man Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Rube Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wolcott News

WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are fighting a new fire in Wolcott. Greater Eagle Fire and Eagle River Fire crews are fighting the Rube Creek Fire along with air crews including two SEATs and a helicopter.

(credit: Eagle River Protection District)

The fire is located South of Horse Mountain Ranch and North of I-70. Horse Mountain Ranch is on pre-evacuation notice.

(credit: Eagle River Protection District)

The fire is growing, burning in sage, pinyon and juniper.

Comments

Leave a Reply