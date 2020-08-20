WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are fighting a new fire in Wolcott. Greater Eagle Fire and Eagle River Fire crews are fighting the Rube Creek Fire along with air crews including two SEATs and a helicopter.
#BREAKING: New wildfire in Wolcott, Colorado. This is the #RubeFire
The fire is located South of Horse Mountain Ranch and North of I-70. Horse Mountain Ranch is on pre-evacuation notice.
New start near Wolcott, CO, the "Ruby Creek" fire was reported at l p.m. today. RMA is sending an Air Attack, two large air tankers, two helicopters and two SEATs to assist ground firefighters. L/L: 39 43 386/-106 41.814.
The fire is growing, burning in sage, pinyon and juniper.