The vaccination pellets were dropped around Gunnison Wednesday.
GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) — One concern about prairie dogs in Colorado is their capacity to carry fleas infected with bubonic plague. But now there’s a vaccine.
“We’re gonna be out here today treating these colonies with tiny little peanut butter pellets with vaccine in them for prairie dogs to eat so they’ll be vaccinated for a year,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated. “…biologist April Estep has led a team spreading 40 pellets per acre across area colonies at dawn to vaccinate them vs plague.”
They’ll also be used in Douglas County.
