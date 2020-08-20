DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver grand jury has indicted seven people and 12 businesses for an international human trafficking operation working in the Denver metro area. Police in Denver are still searching for two of the suspects involved.
Prosecutors say the defendants were operating massage parlors in Aurora and Denver. The indictment alleges the suspects trafficked 14 women from China to engage in sex acts at the businesses.
“Five of the seven individuals who have been identified and indicted have been arrested, the other two are at large and we are asking for the public’s help to locate these two individuals and bring them to justice for the crimes of exploiting these vulnerable populations,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
Investigators said the suspects were also dealing in money laundering, illegal grow operations and tax evasion in the millions of dollars.