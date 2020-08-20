LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – With just a few weeks before the beginning of the unique school year, Girl Scout Troop 65430 in Lone Tree reached out to its local elementary school to see how the girls could help. Within days, they helped flood the school with personal protective equipment.

“We wanted to make things that would ease the tension of going back to school for staff and students,” said Emma Bangerter, a fifth grader.

“It was so moving to see this. We want to grow good humans and we want to grow passionate people that do good for society and to see that come in action and back to us was really, really heartwarming,” said Wildcat Mountain Elementary Principal Molly Milley. “We really value at our school having small group and one to one interactions and we didn’t want anything to get in the way for that.”

Milley asked the troop for masks and 40 sneeze guards.

“I had no idea how to build a sneeze guard or what a sneeze guard was,” said Bangerter. “We watched a lot of videos and did a lot of research and finally we found how to make a sneeze guard.”

Within days, the 16 girls got to work. They made 70 masks for teachers, staff and students, and 70 lanyards to hold masks. They also filled the order for 40 sneeze guards.

Already in the first week of classes, they’ve become a vital resource for the school.

“When we were taking tests, we used the sneeze guards. I felt proud that we had made a difference in our community,” Bangerter said.

“Walking through the halls, I saw people using these consistently, people utilizing these so they could have immediate conversations with our students,” Milley said. “It really made so much more of a difference because they came from our students. They weren’t something dropped off by our school district but it was kids who cared about our school and our staff and want to make it the best place there is.”