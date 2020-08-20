DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers announced it will offer COVID-19 testing its clinic locations in Colorado. The testing will be available by appointment at more than 220 clinic locations in the U.S. for patients with or without symptoms.
Patients can access a free screening tool to determine if testing is appropriate for them and schedule an appointment online. The testing will be self-administered under the observation of a health professional.
Clinic locations will offer designated parking for patients and patients can remain in their vehicles for most COVID-19 sample collections. The company is taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of the virus at clinics, including enhanced air filtration systems.
Officials say the in-store clinics have the capability to test up to 5,000 patients per day.
“We are proud of our drive-thru testing program that provided a quick, interim testing solution, and now we are focused on building testing capability that serves more Americans on an ongoing basis,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, the parent company of King Soopers. “These longer-term COVID-19 testing solutions include leveraging our clinic locations and our FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit so we can reach more people.”
Since April, Kroger Health has facilitated more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests across 19 states at drive-thru and walk-up testing locations. Health officials predict more COVID-19 tests will be needed during flu season to help diagnose patients.
“COVID-19 and the flu share many of the same symptoms, which could cause added confusion and concern for Americans of all ages,” said Marc R. Watkins MD, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer. “Kroger Health is ramping up our comprehensive testing efforts to provide our communities with the resources they need stay healthy and flatten the curve.”
Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.