GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to reopen Interstate 70 in a matter of days, not weeks. A portion of I-70 was closed after the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited in Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 10.
All lanes, that includes both directions of I-70, remain closed from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum, or mile marker 116-140.
During a virtual news conference on Thursday afternoon, CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said that they appreciate everyone’s patience with the detour around the closure.
“We know it’s inconvenient, we know the closures over the past week or so have been quite difficult for people. And we are genuinely appreciate of the patience that the public is showing,” said Lew.
She also talked about a potential timeline for reopening the interstate which has been closed since Aug. 10.
“We’re looking at days, not weeks to reopen it. So the end is in sight for the closure,” said Lew.
The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon continues to grow. It was estimated at 29,732 acres on Thursday morning.
More than 820 firefighters are assigned to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The hope is to have it contained by Sept. 1.
Businesses in the area have suffered a double punch, first from the coronavirus pandemic and now from lack of visitors due to the fires burning across Colorado and the I-70 closure.
The Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10 believed to be human-caused by sparks from a popping tire, dragging chains or a rim along I-70.