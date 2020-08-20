DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis toured Village East Elementary Thursday, saying it’s part of the process to see what works.

“We’re figuring this out right?” Polis asked Principal Mia Robinson.

The school is part of the Cherry Creek School District, which is the 4th largest district in the state — and the largest to resume in-person learning so far. Classes resumed Monday. However, this week was a phase-in week, so not all grades were back together.

“When there is an outbreak, ideally it’s just a class,” Polis said.

He and other school administrators are closely watching what happens with CCSD. The district based its decision on public health data. So far this week, things have been moving along.

“We know that COVID is much more dangerous for students and families of color,” Marie Armstrong, a concerned community member said.

Armstrong is critical of the data used.

“Arapahoe County is a huge county, Arapahoe predominantly rural, Cherry Creek represents a small fraction of that county,” she added.

At the same time, some parents find comfort in the district’s multi-tiered approach.

“So far all of the other grades seem to have gone really well,” Lisa Hardin said.

Hardin’s daughter is starting her first day of kindergarten Friday.

“We have to do temperature checks. While that’s not the end-all to whether people have the virus or not, I do feel good that people will make the right decisions,” she explained.

She hopes school will not be disrupted, however she’s realistic, and has plans in place if students have to stay home.

“My goal is for her to stay on track, had we had a normal year,” she said.

Cherry Creek School District resumes in-person learning for all grades next week, though full in-person learning is only offered for Pre-K to 5th grade, and hybrid in person learning is offered for 6-12 grades. Students also have the option to attend school remotely full-time.