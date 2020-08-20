ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– No Broncos player has more on the line in 2020 than left tackle Garett Bolles.

“I know this is a very important season not just for me, but for my family. This organization is counting on me to be the best version of myself,” Bolles said.

When the Broncos declined to pick up Bolles’ fifth year option earlier this offseason, they sent a bold but simple message to their former first rounder: shape up or ship out

“I think he’s on the way, but he’s still a work in progress,” Vic Fangio said.

“I can’t dictate what Mr. Elway or the guys in the front office do. What I can dictate is what I can do. I can focus on myself,” Bolles said.

Focusing on himself has meant improving not just physically, but mentally as well …

“This offseason I took it seriously to work on my mental game. I worked on a green box analogy: when something happens, I can’t physically take that back. If it happens, I have to let it go and move on to the next play.”

For Bolles, letting go of excess baggage is about more than just moving on to the next play. It’s about moving on from a season in which the fans booed him nearly every time he was on the field

“Our fans are some of the best in the country. They deserve the best football. It’s unacceptable the way I played, and I accept full responsibility of that. Nobody likes to get booed, so I took that upon myself to get better,” Bolles said.

Bolles put on 20 pounds this offseason and is weighing in at about 305-310 pounds. He said he feels the strongest and fastest of his career at his current weight.