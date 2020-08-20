Comments
(CBS4) — Cheering crowds and a high-tech stage were replaced by laptops and tablets to stream the speeches during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Speakers were streamed from around the country, delegates watched from home, and and four Republicans and one Socialist endorsed the Democratic ticket for president. CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd reviewed the night’s events, including a somber message from former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The party made a wide ranging appeal, with Bernie Sanders telling his supporters to get behind the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (Ohio) also made an appeal for voters to back the Democratic ticket.