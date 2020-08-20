Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination Thursday night and CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke to a Colorado resident who helped him secure the nomination.
Howard Chou announced Colorado’s votes during the first-ever virtual roll call. The roll call is always a highlight of the convention and this year’s was worth seeing, as it showcased some of the most scenic locations in each state.
Chou filmed his portion of the video at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.