LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County has forced the closure of a portion of Roosevelt National Forest. The closure comes as the fire grew to 16,461 acres on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the area now closed “is all National Forest System lands generally west of County Roads 67J, 69, 63E and 27; east of the Colorado State Forest State Park; south of County Road 80 C; and north of Rocky Mountain Park and County Road 44H. Details of the closure and a map are available on the USFS website.”

The Forest Service says the closure is in part for public safety and to support firefighting efforts. The recreation areas in the forest are popular and very remote. There are concerns that if evacuations are necessary, it can be difficult to reach people and can take a long time to make sure everyone is safe.

According to the Forest Service: “This closure impacts numerous recreation sites, including many trails, trailheads and Forest Service Roads. A number of boating and fishing sites are closed, including Chambers Lake, Indian Meadows, Eggers and Creedmore Lake. Picnic sites closed include Bellaire Lake, Bennett Creek, Cameron Pass, Chambers Lake, Fish Creek and Tunnel.

“Campgrounds closed include Aspen Glen, Bellaire Lake, Big Bend, Big South, Browns Park, Chambers Lake, Kelly Flats, Grandview, Jacks Gulch, Long Draw, North Fork, Sleeping Elephant, Tom Bennett, and Tunnel.”

Highway 14 remains closed from Rustic to Walden.

“Rocky Mountain National Park has implemented temporary closures in the more remote northwest area of the park due to the Cameron Peak Fire. This closure includes wilderness campsites, cross country zones and trail systems in this specific area only. There are currently no road closures within Rocky Mountain National Park,” according to a statement from the Forest Service.

Law enforcement is asking the public for help. They’re hoping that someone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak. Anyone who has those photos is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.

Please help our partners if you have any information. We appreciate all of the hardworking firefighters and first responders helping with the #CameronPeakFire @CSP_News https://t.co/FaUDSBPLTn — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) August 19, 2020

They say the most helpful photos would be those taken of “active fire adjacent to any of the adjacent trails especially of smoke and flames located near these trails. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.”