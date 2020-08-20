Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a warning for people hitting the water to cool off. They want people to be aware of the potential for toxic algae and take precautions to avoid it.
Testing so far this summer has found toxic algae in Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, Barr Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir, and Steamboat Lake.
Health experts believe it likely is present in other lakes and slow-moving waters as well. The algae can be harmful to people and potentially fatal to animals like dogs.
The blue green algae is common in waterways in Colorado but it can sometimes produce toxins. If you see signs of the algae, which can look like a thick mat of foam, avoid the water.