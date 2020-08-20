Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The 10th anniversary of the Blitz Build started on Thursday. Volunteers are quickly constructing mobility ramps at a total of 12 different homes in the Denver metro area.
Over the course of three days, these ramps will help 12 people get in and out of their homes.
“You know what, to see the smile on people’s faces, to see the excitement, this afternoon when we’re done here to, see him roll down his new ramp, there’s not a feeling in the world like it,” said Larry Malone with Berkeley Homes.
Over the past 9 years, 175 ramps have been installed during the Blitz Build, free of charge. The cost, materials and labor for the ramp building project is covered by sponsors, vendors and nearly 100 volunteers.