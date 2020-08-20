FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are trying to find a man accused of trying to kidnap a child in Fort Collins on Thursday. Police say a man tried to talk the child into his minivan near Timberline and Drake roads Thursday morning — but a neighbor stepped in and stopped it. The suspect drove away.
“Patrol officers searched around the city but were unable to locate the suspect. Other area law enforcement agencies were also advised to be on the lookout,” Fort Collins police stated.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, driving a gray or silver early 2000s minivan — with a white dog inside. Police described the man as heavy-set with gray hair. He was wearing jeans, a blue shirt and a hat.
“We are extremely grateful to the neighbor who noticed a concerning situation and stepped in,” said FCPS Criminal Investigations Lt. Jeremy Yonce. “We need our community to share this information so we can identify and find this suspect.”
Anyone with information can contact Fort Collins police Det. Kelsey Skaar at: 970-221-6514.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at: 970-221-6868.