FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — An acupuncture therapist in Fort Collins is accused of sexually abusing clients and detectives are concerned more incidents may have occurred that have not been reported. Kent Nixon, 44, has been arrested. Nixon is the owner and sole operator of Old Town Acupuncture, located at 723 Cherry Street in Fort Collins.
Early this month, a woman contacted Fort Collins Police to report that Nixon had touched her intimate parts without consent during a treatment session. Investigators say they’ve identified additional victims and are concerned there could be more.
“Professional acupuncture, massage, or other licensed health/wellness services should never involve intimate contact, unless there is a bona fide medical purpose,” investigators stated.
Nixon was arrested on Aug. 19 and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and sexual assault.
“Being victimized can be an isolating, disorienting experience,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “When an abuser holds a position of trust, it can be incredibly difficult for the victim to navigate the trauma that’s been inflicted. Please know that nobody has the right to touch your intimate parts without your consent. If they violate this boundary, it is not your fault.”
Anyone who has further information is asked to contact Detective Dollie Knab at tipsline@fcgov.com or 970-416-2825. The identities of sexual abuse victims are protected by Colorado law.