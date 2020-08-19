Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Special Olympics Colorado needs help finding their trailer which was stolen from their facility in Centennial last weekend. The trailer had about $4,000 worth of sports equipment inside.
The trailer was donated to the organization. It features “Aspire” branding on the side of it.
“The trailer had multiple locks on the hitch and was parked with tongue facing our building and next to multiple Special Olympics Colorado vehicles,” officials told CBS4.
The group is fundraising to replace their stolen equipment. Those with more information about the theft are asked to call police.