COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Space Symposium in Colorado Springs has now been rescheduled to next August. The 36th annual event is slated to reconvene Aug. 22-26, 2021.
Those with tickets to this year’s event can donate them to the foundation and receive a tax deduction, use it for next year’s event or get a refund. There is a $150 processing fee for any refunds.
The Space Foundation is also launching a new initiative, Space Symposium 365, which will provide digital content all year.
It has always been the hallmark of Space Foundation to convene the global space community for the inspiring dialogues and engagements that spur partnerships and opportunities. Those aspirations will never change but as we all adapt and move forward in this challenging environment, Space Foundation will continue to build upon and share the spirit, connectivity and energy and unique content of the Space Symposium with an even wider audience…now extended into an accessible, digital, and interactive environment,” foundation officials stated in a news release.
New digital presentations will start in October.