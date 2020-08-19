SPECIAL EVENTCBS4 hosts A Day for Wednesday’s Child today (More Info)
By Danielle Chavira
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuations for the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction. They surround areas on the northwest side of the fire.

Wyoming Hotshots battle the Pine Gulch Fire on Aug. 11, 2020 (credit: Kyle Miller)

“From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256. 256/205 moving from pre-evacuation to full evacuation. From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain. CO Hwy 258/King Road is evacuated.”

The sheriff’s office says Roan Creek Road above Brush Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation as do those who who were allowed to return home on Tuesday and everyone west of Highway 139 the Utah state line.

CO 139 has also been closed in the latest round of road closures due to the fire.

The Pine Gulch Fire is now the second largest fire in state history. It’s burned more than 125,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have only 7% of the fire contained. It was sparked by lightning on July 31st and could burn for weeks. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that Colorado is currently the top priority in the nation for firefighting.

