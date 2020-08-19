GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuations for the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction. They surround areas on the northwest side of the fire.
“From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256. 256/205 moving from pre-evacuation to full evacuation. From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain. CO Hwy 258/King Road is evacuated.”
The sheriff’s office says Roan Creek Road above Brush Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation as do those who who were allowed to return home on Tuesday and everyone west of Highway 139 the Utah state line.
CO 139 has also been closed in the latest round of road closures due to the fire.
The Pine Gulch Fire is now the second largest fire in state history. It’s burned more than 125,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. Wednesday evening officials announced it is 14% contained.
The fire, sparked by lightning, could burn for weeks because of dry fuels, low relative humidity, high temperaturs and terrain-driven wind. With conditions like those, firefighters on the fire line have long busy days.
“We get up at 6 a.m. and break our camp down. Head down to the drop point where we get our food for the day. Eat breakfast, go to our briefing, figure out what our assignment is for the day. Go over to the FOB and get any other supplies we need, fuel up that kind of stuff, and then the rest of the day is just doing whatever the rest of that assignment is,” said one firefighter.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that Colorado is currently the top priority in the nation for firefighting.