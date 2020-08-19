LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in Leadville was sentenced to 35 years in prison for running over her boyfriend while her mother, who suffers from dementia, was in the car. Maria Day, 59, was convicted on Feb. 6 and was sentenced on Aug. 19.
The crash happened on July 8, 2015 after Day and her boyfriend, John Martinez, 55, shopped inn Summit County. The district attorney’s office states Martinez got out of the car to walk, and Day ran over him, jumping a concrete embankment in the process.
They add video shows Day home after dropping her mother off and then tries to wipe off any evidence from her car’s front bumper. Officials state tire tracks were left on the victim’s pants.
The video came from a home belonging to Day’s sister.
Day then called 911 and claimed her innocence, saying it was an accident and her car had problems with the transmission, officials stated.
People passing by in the area saw Martinez lying beside a concrete wall and called police. He died hours later.