VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Vail Police Department made a new animal friend Sunday while responding to a call. Police were called to a residence Sunday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible illegal lemonade operation.
When officers arrived, they found a child selling lemonade. They also discovered that the residents owned a llama. Officer Jose Balderas posed for a photo with the llama, which brightened the day of the officers.
Vail police told CBS4 that Colorado state law allows minors to operate a business on an occasional basis without a permit.